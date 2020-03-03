4100 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7L 0C1
AWD, 6 Speakers, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Delay-off headlights, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers. White 2016 Honda CR-V EX AWD CVT 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V i-VTEC Honda Certified Details: * 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege.* * 100 Point Inspection * 24 hours/day, 7 days/week * Vehicle history report * Finance rates offered by Honda Financial Services on qualifying Honda Certified Used Vehicles * 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty* All our vehicles are professionally reconditioned by Honda Certified Technicians, as well as fully detailed. Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards Reviews: * Owners tend to comment positively on ride quality, overall comfort, versatility, flexibility, roominess, and good fuel efficiency. The CR-V, when equipped with proper winter tires, is a confident and sure-footed performer in winter months, and several upscale design touches throughout the handy and accommodating cabin were also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca
