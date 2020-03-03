Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Honda Fit

LX CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Fit

LX CVT

Location

Halton Honda

4100 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7L 0C1

905-632-5371

  1. 4804086
  2. 4804086
  3. 4804086
  4. 4804086
  5. 4804086
  6. 4804086
  7. 4804086
  8. 4804086
Contact Seller

$14,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 54,000KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4804086
  • Stock #: L23888
  • VIN: 3HGGK5H53GM104707
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
STOCK # L23888 *FABRIC PROTECTION 02/18/2026* PAINT PROTECTION 02/18/2026*



Odometer is 18951 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada One Owner 15" Wheels w/Full Covers, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Power door mirrors, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel. White 2016 Honda Fit LX FWD CVT 1.5L I4 Honda Certified Details:   * Vehicle history report  * 24 hours/day, 7 days/week  * Finance rates offered by Honda Financial Services on qualifying Honda Certified Used Vehicles  * 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty*  * 100 Point Inspection  * 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege.*  All our vehicles are professionally reconditioned by Honda Certified Technicians, as well as fully detailed.  Awards:  * JD Power Canada Vehicle Dependability Study   * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards Reviews:  * On all aspects of space, functionality, flexibility, and storage, the Fit seems to have impressed many owners. Numerous high-tech touches add some modern flair to the cabin, and most owners say the high-end feature content is easy to use, and becomes intuitive before long. The 1.5-litre engine satisfies most owners concerned primarily with fuel mileage. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Halton Honda

2016 Honda CR-V LX 2WD
 117,367 KM
$16,199 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic LX ...
 25,517 KM
$17,399 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic LX ...
 32,804 KM
$17,199 + tax & lic
Halton Honda

Halton Honda

4100 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7L 0C1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-632-XXXX

(click to show)

905-632-5371

Send A Message