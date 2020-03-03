4100 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7L 0C1
905-632-5371
+ taxes & licensing
STOCK # L23888 *FABRIC PROTECTION 02/18/2026* PAINT PROTECTION 02/18/2026*
Odometer is 18951 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada One Owner 15" Wheels w/Full Covers, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Power door mirrors, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel. White 2016 Honda Fit LX FWD CVT 1.5L I4 Honda Certified Details: * Vehicle history report * 24 hours/day, 7 days/week * Finance rates offered by Honda Financial Services on qualifying Honda Certified Used Vehicles * 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty* * 100 Point Inspection * 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege.* All our vehicles are professionally reconditioned by Honda Certified Technicians, as well as fully detailed. Awards: * JD Power Canada Vehicle Dependability Study * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards Reviews: * On all aspects of space, functionality, flexibility, and storage, the Fit seems to have impressed many owners. Numerous high-tech touches add some modern flair to the cabin, and most owners say the high-end feature content is easy to use, and becomes intuitive before long. The 1.5-litre engine satisfies most owners concerned primarily with fuel mileage. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
4100 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7L 0C1