Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Honda Odyssey

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Odyssey

EX-L

Location

Halton Honda

4100 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7L 0C1

905-632-5371

  1. 4466481
  2. 4466481
  3. 4466481
  4. 4466481
  5. 4466481
  6. 4466481
  7. 4466481
  8. 4466481
  9. 4466481
  10. 4466481
  11. 4466481
  12. 4466481
  13. 4466481
  14. 4466481
  15. 4466481
  16. 4466481
  17. 4466481
  18. 4466481
  19. 4466481
  20. 4466481
  21. 4466481
  22. 4466481
  23. 4466481
  24. 4466481
  25. 4466481
  26. 4466481
  27. 4466481
  28. 4466481
  29. 4466481
  30. 4466481
  31. 4466481
  32. 4466481
Contact Seller

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 46,382KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4466481
  • Stock #: L23746
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H67GB502925
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
8
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Third Passenger Door
  • Power Fourth Passenger Door
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Halton Honda

2016 Jeep Grand Cher...
 111,218 KM
$26,900 + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V TOUR...
 19,308 KM
$34,900 + tax & lic
2016 Honda CR-V EX|N...
 45,577 KM
$22,300 + tax & lic
Halton Honda

Halton Honda

4100 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7L 0C1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-632-XXXX

(click to show)

905-632-5371

Send A Message