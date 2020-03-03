4100 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7L 0C1
3rd row seats: split-bench, 7 Speakers, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel. White 2016 Honda Odyssey SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V Honda Certified Details: * 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege.* * Finance rates offered by Honda Financial Services on qualifying Honda Certified Used Vehicles * 100 Point Inspection * Vehicle history report * 24 hours/day, 7 days/week * 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty* All our vehicles are professionally reconditioned by Honda Certified Technicians, as well as fully detailed. Reviews: * In virtually all aspects of ride and handling, the Odyssey seems to have a satisfied group of owners, many of whom report a car-like ride, great handling, good performance, and pleasing all-around comfort. The spacious and convenient interior, luxury touches on up-level models, and advanced safety systems, like blind-spot monitoring, are also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca
