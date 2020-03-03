Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Honda Odyssey

SE|SERVICE HISTORY ON FILE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Odyssey

SE|SERVICE HISTORY ON FILE

Location

Halton Honda

4100 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7L 0C1

905-632-5371

  1. 4804092
  2. 4804092
  3. 4804092
  4. 4804092
  5. 4804092
  6. 4804092
  7. 4804092
  8. 4804092
Contact Seller

$19,599

+ taxes & licensing

  • 99,294KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4804092
  • Stock #: T23903
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H39GB507288
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
8
STOCK # T23903



3rd row seats: split-bench, 7 Speakers, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel. White 2016 Honda Odyssey SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V Honda Certified Details:   * 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege.*  * Finance rates offered by Honda Financial Services on qualifying Honda Certified Used Vehicles  * 100 Point Inspection  * Vehicle history report  * 24 hours/day, 7 days/week  * 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty*  All our vehicles are professionally reconditioned by Honda Certified Technicians, as well as fully detailed.  Reviews:  * In virtually all aspects of ride and handling, the Odyssey seems to have a satisfied group of owners, many of whom report a car-like ride, great handling, good performance, and pleasing all-around comfort.  The spacious and convenient interior, luxury touches on up-level models, and advanced safety systems, like blind-spot monitoring, are also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Halton Honda

2016 Honda CR-V LX 2WD
 117,367 KM
$16,199 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic LX ...
 25,517 KM
$17,399 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic LX ...
 32,804 KM
$17,199 + tax & lic
Halton Honda

Halton Honda

4100 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7L 0C1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-632-XXXX

(click to show)

905-632-5371

Send A Message