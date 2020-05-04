4100 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7L 0C1
Odometer is 12343 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada One Owner 17" Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 7 Speakers, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, MP3 decoder, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel. White 2016 Honda Odyssey EX FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V Honda Certified Details: * 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty* * 24 hours/day, 7 days/week * Finance rates offered by Honda Financial Services on qualifying Honda Certified Used Vehicles * 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege.* * Vehicle history report * 100 Point Inspection All our vehicles are professionally reconditioned by Honda Certified Technicians, as well as fully detailed. CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Reviews: * In virtually all aspects of ride and handling, the Odyssey seems to have a satisfied group of owners, many of whom report a car-like ride, great handling, good performance, and pleasing all-around comfort. The spacious and convenient interior, luxury touches on up-level models, and advanced safety systems, like blind-spot monitoring, are also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca
