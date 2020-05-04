Menu
2016 Honda Odyssey

EX|SERVICE HISTORY ON FILE|ACCIDENT FREE

2016 Honda Odyssey

EX|SERVICE HISTORY ON FILE|ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Halton Honda

4100 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7L 0C1

905-632-5371

$22,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 68,049KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4964049
  • Stock #: U23932
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H45GB510584
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
8
STOCK # U23932



Odometer is 12343 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada One Owner 17" Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 7 Speakers, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, MP3 decoder, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel. White 2016 Honda Odyssey EX FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V Honda Certified Details:   * 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty*  * 24 hours/day, 7 days/week  * Finance rates offered by Honda Financial Services on qualifying Honda Certified Used Vehicles  * 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege.*  * Vehicle history report  * 100 Point Inspection  All our vehicles are professionally reconditioned by Honda Certified Technicians, as well as fully detailed. CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Reviews:  * In virtually all aspects of ride and handling, the Odyssey seems to have a satisfied group of owners, many of whom report a car-like ride, great handling, good performance, and pleasing all-around comfort.  The spacious and convenient interior, luxury touches on up-level models, and advanced safety systems, like blind-spot monitoring, are also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Third Passenger Door
  • Power Fourth Passenger Door
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Keyless Start
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Halton Honda

Halton Honda

4100 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7L 0C1

