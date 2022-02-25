2016 Honda Odyssey

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,800 + taxes & licensing 1 7 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8404173

8404173 Stock #: HO16

HO16 VIN: 5FNRL5H23GB508704

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Convenience Keyless Entry Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Wheel Covers Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Bluetooth Connection

