2016 Honda Odyssey

178,000 KM

Import Connection

LX,NO ACCIDENTS,SERVICE RECORDS,CERTIFIED !!

LX,NO ACCIDENTS,SERVICE RECORDS,CERTIFIED !!

Location




Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

178,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8404173
  • Stock #: HO16
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H23GB508704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY CLEAN,NO ACCIDENTS,SERVICE RECORDS-HONDA...BLUETOOTH,POWER SEATS...

POWER WINDOWS,LOCKS AND MIRRORS,CRUISE CONTROL..NEW BRAKES. !!CERTIFIED...

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

 

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE.

 

HST, LICENSING and $10 OMVIC fee is EXTRA

 

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

 

 

 

Office : 905-315 1885

 

 

 

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

 

 

 

4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Import Connection

