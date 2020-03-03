4100 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7L 0C1
905-632-5371
+ taxes & licensing
STOCK # L23915
Odometer is 1547 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada One Owner AWD, 10 Speakers, 20" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, A/V remote, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Sensor, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Entertainment system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Headphones, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Honda Sensing, Illuminated entry, Memory seat, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, SiriusXM, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats. White 2016 Honda Pilot Touring AWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V Honda Certified Details: * 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege.* * Vehicle history report * 100 Point Inspection * 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty* * Finance rates offered by Honda Financial Services on qualifying Honda Certified Used Vehicles * 24 hours/day, 7 days/week All our vehicles are professionally reconditioned by Honda Certified Technicians, as well as fully detailed. CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Reviews: * Many owners say the Pilot drives like it looks – big, comfortable, and stable. Ease of entry and exit, even for larger or mobility-challenged passengers, is well rated; and rear-seats are said to be usable by adults on longer trips. In all aspects of interior space and storage, the Pilot seems to have hit the mark. Other owner-stated plusses include confident traction from the fully automatic – though part-time – all-wheel drive system, and an excellent driving position, backed by above-average outward visibility. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
4100 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7L 0C1