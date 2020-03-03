Menu
2016 Honda Pilot

TOURING|SERVICE HISTORY ON FILE|ACCIDENT FREE

2016 Honda Pilot

TOURING|SERVICE HISTORY ON FILE|ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Halton Honda

4100 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7L 0C1

905-632-5371

$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 81,572KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4804101
  • Stock #: L23915
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H95GB509603
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7
STOCK # L23915



Odometer is 1547 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada One Owner AWD, 10 Speakers, 20" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, A/V remote, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Sensor, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Entertainment system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Headphones, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Honda Sensing, Illuminated entry, Memory seat, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, SiriusXM, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats. White 2016 Honda Pilot Touring AWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V Honda Certified Details:   * 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege.*  * Vehicle history report  * 100 Point Inspection  * 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty*  * Finance rates offered by Honda Financial Services on qualifying Honda Certified Used Vehicles  * 24 hours/day, 7 days/week  All our vehicles are professionally reconditioned by Honda Certified Technicians, as well as fully detailed. CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Reviews:  * Many owners say the Pilot drives like it looks – big, comfortable, and stable. Ease of entry and exit, even for larger or mobility-challenged passengers, is well rated; and rear-seats are said to be usable by adults on longer trips. In all aspects of interior space and storage, the Pilot seems to have hit the mark. Other owner-stated plusses include confident traction from the fully automatic – though part-time – all-wheel drive system, and an excellent driving position, backed by above-average outward visibility. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Rear Seat Audio Controls
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
  • Dual Moonroof
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Entertainment System
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • HD Radio
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

