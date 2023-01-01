Menu
2016 Hyundai Accent

22,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,000

+ tax & licensing
$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

Montague Motors

289-200-9805

2016 Hyundai Accent

2016 Hyundai Accent

5dr HB Auto LE

2016 Hyundai Accent

5dr HB Auto LE

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

22,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10023573
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE1GU269215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER. EXTREMELY LOW MILEAGE LOOKS LIKE BRAND NEW 2016 HYUNDAI ACCENT.
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD

