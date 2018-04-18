Menu
2016 Hyundai Accent

109,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

GL

GL

Location

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

109,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9436896
  • VIN: KMHCT4AE2GU007844

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED!! HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM/CD/AUX, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, CLOTH INTERIOR, A/C, KEYLESS ENTRY. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. DUE TO THE AGE OF THE VEHICLE, REASONABLY PRICED FINANCING IS NOT AVAILABLE. CARFAX SHOWS CLAIM ON 4/18/18 FOR $7172 AND 5/1/18 NO AMOUNT LIKELY BECAUSE IT WAS ALREADY REPORTED ON 4/18/18.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

