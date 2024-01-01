Menu
2016 Hyundai Elantra

*ONE OWNER*CERTIFIED*LOW KMS* Very Clean Hyundai Elantra SE 1.8L 4CYL with Automatic Transmission. Grey on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seat, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Premium Audio System, Alloys, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------

Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

$12,495 + tax & licensing

103,350 KM

Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255

2016 Hyundai Elantra

103,350 KM

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra

GL CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* BLUETOOTH HEATEDS SEATS CRUISE CONTRL

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GL CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* BLUETOOTH HEATEDS SEATS CRUISE CONTRL

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,350KM
VIN 5NPDH4AE3GH660915

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2814
  • Mileage 103,350 KM

*ONE OWNER*CERTIFIED*LOW KMS* Very Clean Hyundai Elantra SE 1.8L 4CYL with Automatic Transmission. Grey on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seat, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Premium Audio System, Alloys, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------

Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering

Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Rear Defrost

Bluetooth

5 Passenger

Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2016 Hyundai Elantra