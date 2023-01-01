Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

90,987 KM

Details Description Features

$17,399

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,399

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 FWD

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

  1. 9472584
  2. 9472584
  3. 9472584
  4. 9472584
  5. 9472584
  6. 9472584
  7. 9472584
  8. 9472584
  9. 9472584
  10. 9472584
  11. 9472584
  12. 9472584
  13. 9472584
  14. 9472584
Contact Seller

$17,399

+ taxes & licensing

90,987KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9472584
  • Stock #: 16HS07
  • VIN: 5XYZT3LBXGG330407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16HS07
  • Mileage 90,987 KM

Vehicle Description

JAN PROMO SALE !!! FINANCING AVAILABLE
2016 HYUNDAI SANTA FE SPORT, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, FULL SERVICE HISTORY AVAILABLE.


-RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT
- Accident reported

-FINANCING AVAILABLE

-We Finance everyone, Interest rates starting from 5.79%
-We wholesale and accept trades.
-All Vehicles will be sold Detailed and Sanitized
-At Motorline, we offer low mileage and accident free cars
-Online / Video Sales is also available:
-Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open :
Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM ,
Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and
Sunday: By Appointment Only
Address:
MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.
1227 Plains Rd East, Burlington, Ontario
Phone # 905-330-7365
EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defrost
Dual Power Seats
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motorline Auto Group

2016 Hyundai Santa F...
 90,987 KM
$17,399 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Fusion SEL...
 295,344 KM
$4,399 + tax & lic
2021 Honda Civic EX ...
 119,707 KM
$22,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

Call Dealer

905-330-XXXX

(click to show)

905-330-7365

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory