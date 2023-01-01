$17,399+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4 FWD
- VIN: 5XYZT3LBXGG330407
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16HS07
- Mileage 90,987 KM
Vehicle Description
JAN PROMO SALE !!! FINANCING AVAILABLE
2016 HYUNDAI SANTA FE SPORT, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, FULL SERVICE HISTORY AVAILABLE.
-RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT
- Accident reported
