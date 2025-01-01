Menu
<p>2 OWNER 2016 HYUNDAI TUCSON 2L PREMIUM FOR SALE. VERY WELL MAINTAINED CAR WITH 31 SERVICE RECORDS.</p><p>Credit Cards Accepted</p><p>Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***</p>

2016 Hyundai Tucson

116,000 KM

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Hyundai Tucson

FWD 4dr 2.0L Premium

12677475

2016 Hyundai Tucson

FWD 4dr 2.0L Premium

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

888-996-6510

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
116,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J33A47GU044137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
888-996-6510

$12,500

