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2016 Hyundai Tucson

95,756 KM

Details Features

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Hyundai Tucson

1.6T Eco AWD *Low Kms

Watch This Vehicle
14493616

2016 Hyundai Tucson

1.6T Eco AWD *Low Kms

Location

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

905-412-3805

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Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
95,756KM
VIN KM8J3CA23GU084648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1177
  • Mileage 95,756 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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LGA motors

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
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905-412-XXXX

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905-412-3805

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$13,995

+ taxes & licensing>

LGA motors

905-412-3805

2016 Hyundai Tucson