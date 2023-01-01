$14,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Infiniti Q50
3.0t - AWD -
2016 Infiniti Q50
3.0t - AWD -
Location
Elite Luxury Motors Inc
547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4
905-639-8187
$14,888
+ taxes & licensing
180,100KM
Used
VIN JN1EV7AR9GM341979
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 180,100 KM
Vehicle Description
See Dealer Website for Details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Elite Luxury Motors Inc
Elite Luxury Motors Inc
547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4
$14,888
+ taxes & licensing
Elite Luxury Motors Inc
905-639-8187
2016 Infiniti Q50