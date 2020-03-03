Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Jaguar XJ

Portfolio

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jaguar XJ

Portfolio

Location

Assurance Autosales

1201 Fairview St, Unit 2, Burlington, ON L7S 1Y5

905-333-8886

  1. 1584228156
  2. 1584228157
  3. 1584228158
  4. 1584228160
  5. 1584228162
  6. 1584228165
  7. 1584228165
  8. 1584228165
  9. 1584228165
  10. 1584228164
  11. 1584228164
  12. 1584228166
  13. 1584228166
  14. 1584228166
  15. 1584228166
  16. 1584228166
  17. 1584228165
  18. 1584228168
  19. 1584228168
  20. 1584228166
  21. 1584228164
  22. 1584228165
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 61,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4744734
  • Stock #: 10218
  • VIN: SAJXJ1CD5G8W02938
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Powertrain
  • Supercharged
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Dual Moonroof
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Active suspension
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • HD Radio
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Cooled Rear Seat(s)
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Seat-Massage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Assurance Autosales

2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 82,500 KM
$17,775 + tax & lic
2016 Audi A4 Komfort...
 80,500 KM
$18,412 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 70,945 KM
$25,885 + tax & lic
Assurance Autosales

Assurance Autosales

1201 Fairview St, Unit 2, Burlington, ON L7S 1Y5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-333-XXXX

(click to show)

905-333-8886

Send A Message