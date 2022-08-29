$24,288+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Cherokee
NORTH 4x4 | Backup Cam | Heated Seats | Bluetooth
53,829KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9166885
- Stock #: 16-50250
- VIN: 1C4PJMCS4GW150250
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,829 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDENT-FREE, ONE OWNER, LOW MILEAGE
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic
