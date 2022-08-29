Menu
2016 Jeep Cherokee

53,829 KM

Details Description Features

$24,288

+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

NORTH 4x4 | Backup Cam | Heated Seats | Bluetooth

2016 Jeep Cherokee

NORTH 4x4 | Backup Cam | Heated Seats | Bluetooth

Location

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

53,829KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9166885
  • Stock #: 16-50250
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCS4GW150250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,829 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT-FREE, ONE OWNER, LOW MILEAGE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

