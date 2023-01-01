Menu
2016 Jeep Patriot

132,961 KM

Details Features

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

2016 Jeep Patriot

2016 Jeep Patriot

Sport 4WD

2016 Jeep Patriot

Sport 4WD

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

132,961KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10475625
  • Stock #: PFP-618
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB0GD722028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,961 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

