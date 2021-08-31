2016 Jeep Patriot

$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 5 , 6 6 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7674082

7674082 VIN: 1c4njrab9gd721752

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Billet Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 95,667 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.