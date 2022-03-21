$17,998+ tax & licensing
$17,998
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Jeep Patriot
Sport/North
Location
2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3
132,204KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8727401
- Stock #: 228035A
- VIN: 1C4NJRAB6GD510475
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 228035A
- Mileage 132,204 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Steering
Tachometer
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
