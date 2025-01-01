Menu
*SAFETY INLCUDED*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Jeep Wrangler UNLIMITED SAHARA RUBICON 4WD 3.6L V6 with 6 Speed Manual Transmission. White on Black Leather Interior. Equipped with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, Power Heated Mirror, CD/AUX, Alloys, Navigation System, Heated Leather Front Seats, Direction Compass, Premium Sound System, Bluetooth, Tow Hitch, Leather Interior, Fog Light, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. 
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.

2016 Jeep Wrangler

206,490 KM

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Jeep Wrangler

V6 UNLIMITED RUBICON 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* NAVI LEATHR HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

2016 Jeep Wrangler

V6 UNLIMITED RUBICON 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* NAVI LEATHR HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
206,490KM
VIN 1C4HJWFG9GL184130

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 206,490 KM

*SAFETY INLCUDED*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Jeep Wrangler UNLIMITED SAHARA RUBICON 4WD 3.6L V6 with 6 Speed Manual Transmission. White on Black Leather Interior. Equipped with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, Power Heated Mirror, CD/AUX, Alloys, Navigation System, Heated Leather Front Seats, Direction Compass, Premium Sound System, Bluetooth, Tow Hitch, Leather Interior, Fog Light, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2016 Jeep Wrangler