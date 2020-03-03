Menu
2016 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara l NAV l REMOTE START l AUTO l

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara l NAV l REMOTE START l AUTO l

Fairview Chrysler Dodge Ltd

2377 Fairview Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2E3

1-888-288-8483

$30,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 88,038KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4799097
  • Stock #: U17481
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG4GL286412
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Introducing the 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited! For drivers seeking the ultimate in off-road versatility, this vehicle readily steps up to the challenge! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing a comprehensive certification process, including a rigorous 125 point inspection! Top features include front fog lights, an automatic dimming rear-view mirror, tilt steering wheel, and power windows. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We'd also be happy to help you arrange financing for your vehicle. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

