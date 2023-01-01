Menu
2016 Kia Soul

38,940 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Leggat Kia

905-632-6444

SX LUXURY | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV | FULLY CERTIFIED

Location

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

38,940KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10308381
  • Stock #: 3048
  • VIN: KNDJX3A50G7381930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 38,940 KM

Vehicle Description

Selling price does not include HST and licensing.Leggat KIA is a proud member of the Leggat Auto Group, serving the GTA/Hamilton/Niagara and surrounding area for over a 100 years! We are conveniently located just a few short minutes off of the QEW on the N.W. corner of Fairview Street and G uelph Li n e in Burlington! (Dealership entrance from Fairview Street). We are a full-service dealership offering a large selection of both new and pre-owned inventory. Our pre-owned inventory is well reconditioned to ensure that our buyers have the best ownership experience possible.Our professional Sales Consultants are eager to assist you with your vehicle purchase. Come see us to experience the difference an established family run business with over 100years experience has to offer! Call us at 905-632-6444 or visit us at www.leggatkia.ca today Leggat Auto Group - You can always count on us

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Leggat Kia

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

