<p><strong>2016 KIA SOUL EX ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENTS 22 SERVICE RECORDS!</strong></p><p>Stylish, practical, and extremely well maintained this <strong>2016 Kia Soul EX</strong> is the perfect blend of efficiency, comfort, and reliability. With <strong>one owner, no accidents, and 22 documented service records</strong>, this Soul has been cared for properly and is ready for its next owner.</p><p> One Owner locally owned and maintained </p><p> No accidents clean history </p><p> 22 documented service records full maintenance history </p><p> Fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine </p><p> Automatic transmission with smooth performance </p><p> Spacious hatchback design with excellent cargo space </p><p> Comfortable cloth interior with heated front seats </p><p> Backup camera, Bluetooth, and steering wheel controls </p><p> Air conditioning, cruise control, and keyless entry </p><p> Alloy wheels and modern design </p><p> Kias proven reliability and value</p><p>This Soul is the perfect choice for a <strong>daily commuter, first-time buyer, or anyone looking for a dependable and stylish hatchback</strong>.</p><p>Credit Cards Accepted</p><p>Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***</p>

Details

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

888-996-6510

VIN KNDJP3A54G7404805

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Brake Assist

Automatic
FWD
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
