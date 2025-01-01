$10,500+ taxes & licensing
2016 Kia Soul
5DR WGN AUTO EX
2016 Kia Soul
5DR WGN AUTO EX
Location
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
888-996-6510
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 KIA SOUL EX ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENTS 22 SERVICE RECORDS!
Stylish, practical, and extremely well maintained this 2016 Kia Soul EX is the perfect blend of efficiency, comfort, and reliability. With one owner, no accidents, and 22 documented service records, this Soul has been cared for properly and is ready for its next owner.
One Owner locally owned and maintained
No accidents clean history
22 documented service records full maintenance history
Fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine
Automatic transmission with smooth performance
Spacious hatchback design with excellent cargo space
Comfortable cloth interior with heated front seats
Backup camera, Bluetooth, and steering wheel controls
Air conditioning, cruise control, and keyless entry
Alloy wheels and modern design
Kias proven reliability and value
This Soul is the perfect choice for a daily commuter, first-time buyer, or anyone looking for a dependable and stylish hatchback.
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
Vehicle Features
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Montague Motors
Email Montague Motors
Montague Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
888-996-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
888-996-6510