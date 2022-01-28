Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Kia Soul

70,277 KM

Details Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Kia

905-632-6444

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Soul

2016 Kia Soul

SX Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Soul

SX Luxury

Location

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

905-632-6444

Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

70,277KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8270370
  • Stock #: 227-22A
  • VIN: KNDJX3A51G7309828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 70,277 KM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Leggat Kia

2018 Kia Sorento UNK...
 87,325 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Malib...
 123,500 KM
$20,988 + tax & lic
2011 BMW M3 Base
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leggat Kia

Leggat Kia

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

Call Dealer

905-632-XXXX

(click to show)

905-632-6444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory