2016 Land Rover Discovery

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT* <span>Come see this Fantastic Shape AWD Land Rover Discovery 2.0L 4Cyl HSE Luxury Pkg with Automatic Transmission. Grey on Brown Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Dual Power Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Blind Spot Monitor, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Leather Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Front and Reverse Parking Sensors, Cruise Controls, Power Tail Gate, Memory Driver Seat, Premium Audio System, Push to Start, Paddle Shifters, Panoramic Roof, Lane Departure Alert, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div></div><pre><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Financing options are available from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br /><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p></pre>

2016 Land Rover Discovery

159,900 KM

Details Description Features

$14,595

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE LUXURY AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED ALL SEATS PANO ROOF P.SENSORS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12440494

2016 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE LUXURY AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED ALL SEATS PANO ROOF P.SENSORS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12440494
  2. 12440494
  3. 12440494
  4. 12440494
  5. 12440494
  6. 12440494
  7. 12440494
  8. 12440494
  9. 12440494
  10. 12440494
  11. 12440494
  12. 12440494
  13. 12440494
  14. 12440494
  15. 12440494
  16. 12440494
  17. 12440494
  18. 12440494
  19. 12440494
  20. 12440494
  21. 12440494
  22. 12440494
  23. 12440494
  24. 12440494
  25. 12440494
  26. 12440494
  27. 12440494
  28. 12440494
  29. 12440494
  30. 12440494
  31. 12440494
  32. 12440494
  33. 12440494
  34. 12440494
  35. 12440494
  36. 12440494
  37. 12440494
  38. 12440494
  39. 12440494
  40. 12440494
  41. 12440494
  42. 12440494
  43. 12440494
  44. 12440494
  45. 12440494
  46. 12440494
  47. 12440494
  48. 12440494
Contact Seller

$14,595

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
159,900KM
VIN SALCT2BG3GH613759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3121
  • Mileage 159,900 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT* Come see this Fantastic Shape AWD Land Rover Discovery 2.0L 4Cyl HSE Luxury Pkg with Automatic Transmission. Grey on Brown Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Dual Power Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Blind Spot Monitor, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Leather Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Front and Reverse Parking Sensors, Cruise Controls, Power Tail Gate, Memory Driver Seat, Premium Audio System, Push to Start, Paddle Shifters, Panoramic Roof, Lane Departure Alert, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Lane Departure Alert
Compass Direction
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Offroad / Oversized Tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2019 RAM 1500 3.6L V6 NIGHT EDITION 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2019 RAM 1500 3.6L V6 NIGHT EDITION 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS 200,290 KM $20,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape SE 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Ford Escape SE 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 178,290 KM $12,595 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Subaru WRX STI AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF BLIND SPOT CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Subaru WRX STI AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF BLIND SPOT CRUISE ALLOYS 150,820 KM $26,595 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,595

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2016 Land Rover Discovery