$14,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Land Rover Discovery
Sport HSE AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*LAND ROVER MAINTAIN* CAMAERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 141,620 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED* ACCIDENT FREE*17 SERVICE RECORDS* Come see this Fantastic Shape AWD Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0L 4Cyl SE with Automatic Transmission. Black on White Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Dual Power Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Leather Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Front and Reverse Parking Sensors, Cruise Controls, Power Tail Gate, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Memory Driver Seat, Premium Audio System, Push to Start, Panoramic Roof, Back Up Camera, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
905-281-2255