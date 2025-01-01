2016 Land Rover Discovery

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED* ACCIDENT FREE*17 SERVICE RECORDS*<span> </span><span>Come see this Fantastic Shape AWD Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0L 4Cyl SE with Automatic Transmission. Black on White Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Dual Power Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Leather Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Front and Reverse Parking Sensors, Cruise Controls, Power Tail Gate, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Memory Driver Seat, Premium Audio System, Push to Start, Panoramic Roof, Back Up Camera, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></p><p></p><pre><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p></pre>

2016 Land Rover Discovery

141,620 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*LAND ROVER MAINTAIN* CAMAERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
13285712

2016 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*LAND ROVER MAINTAIN* CAMAERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 13285712
  2. 13285712
  3. 13285712
  4. 13285712
  5. 13285712
  6. 13285712
  7. 13285712
  8. 13285712
  9. 13285712
  10. 13285712
  11. 13285712
  12. 13285712
  13. 13285712
  14. 13285712
  15. 13285712
  16. 13285712
  17. 13285712
  18. 13285712
  19. 13285712
  20. 13285712
  21. 13285712
  22. 13285712
  23. 13285712
  24. 13285712
  25. 13285712
  26. 13285712
  27. 13285712
  28. 13285712
  29. 13285712
  30. 13285712
  31. 13285712
  32. 13285712
  33. 13285712
  34. 13285712
  35. 13285712
  36. 13285712
  37. 13285712
  38. 13285712
  39. 13285712
  40. 13285712
  41. 13285712
  42. 13285712
  43. 13285712
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
141,620KM
VIN SALCR2BG8GH599680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,620 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED* ACCIDENT FREE*17 SERVICE RECORDS* Come see this Fantastic Shape AWD Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0L 4Cyl SE with Automatic Transmission. Black on White Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Dual Power Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Leather Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Front and Reverse Parking Sensors, Cruise Controls, Power Tail Gate, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Memory Driver Seat, Premium Audio System, Push to Start, Panoramic Roof, Back Up Camera, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Windows

MOONROOF

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2018 Ford F-150 PLATINUM-FX4 4WD DIESEL CERTIFIED 360 CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEAT/COOL MASSAG SEATS P.ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Ford F-150 PLATINUM-FX4 4WD DIESEL CERTIFIED 360 CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEAT/COOL MASSAG SEATS P.ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 145,970 KM $33,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 SLT-BIG HORN CERTIFIED 4WD *DIESEL*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEAT SEAT/STEERING CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 RAM 1500 SLT-BIG HORN CERTIFIED 4WD *DIESEL*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEAT SEAT/STEERING CRUISE ALLOYS 168,310 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 V8 CUSTOM CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *CHEVROLET MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 V8 CUSTOM CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *CHEVROLET MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS 115,500 KM $35,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2016 Land Rover Discovery