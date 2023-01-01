2016 Land Rover Discovery

$23,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 5 , 3 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9979373

9979373 VIN: SALCR2BG8GH571278

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 115,300 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.