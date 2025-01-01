Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

109,554 KM

Details Features

$26,300

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport Td6 HSE * Dealer Serviced / Clean Carfax

Watch This Vehicle
13082138

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport Td6 HSE * Dealer Serviced / Clean Carfax

Location

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

905-412-3805

  1. 13082138.754034414?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=33741
  2. 13082138
  3. 13082138
  4. 13082138
  5. 13082138
  6. 13082138
  7. 13082138
  8. 13082138
  9. 13082138
  10. 13082138
  11. 13082138
  12. 13082138
  13. 13082138
  14. 13082138
  15. 13082138
  16. 13082138
  17. 13082138
  18. 13082138
  19. 13082138
  20. 13082138
  21. 13082138
  22. 13082138
  23. 13082138
  24. 13082138
  25. 13082138
  26. 13082138
  27. 13082138
Contact Seller

$26,300

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
109,554KM
VIN SALWR2KF0GA110430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 910
  • Mileage 109,554 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From LGA motors

Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Limited AWD * ONE OWNER / LOW KM for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Limited AWD * ONE OWNER / LOW KM 49,037 KM $23,000 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS for sale in Burlington, ON
2020 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS 218,817 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Rio5 S for sale in Burlington, ON
2022 Kia Rio5 S 8,016 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

Email LGA motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
LGA motors

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-412-XXXX

(click to show)

905-412-3805

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,300

+ taxes & licensing>

LGA motors

905-412-3805

2016 Land Rover Range Rover