$26,300+ taxes & licensing
2016 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport Td6 HSE * Dealer Serviced / Clean Carfax
2016 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport Td6 HSE * Dealer Serviced / Clean Carfax
Location
LGA motors
305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
905-412-3805
$26,300
+ taxes & licensing
Used
109,554KM
VIN SALWR2KF0GA110430
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 910
- Mileage 109,554 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
