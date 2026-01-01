2016 Land Rover Range Rover

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<h2><strong>2016 Range Rover Sport V8 Supercharged Dynamic Dealer Maintained | 510HP | Two Sets of 24" Wheels</strong></h2><p>Experience the pinnacle of luxury and raw performance with this stunning <strong>2016 Range Rover Sport Supercharged Dynamic</strong>. This is the ultimate "no-compromise" SUV, blending track-ready power with the sophisticated refinement only Land Rover can provide.</p><h3><strong>Vehicle Highlights:</strong></h3><ul><li><p><strong>Engine:</strong> 5.0L Supercharged V8 producing a massive <strong>510 Horsepower</strong>.</p></li><li><p><strong>Mileage:</strong> <strong>121,000 KM</strong> Well-maintained and highway ready.</p></li><li><p><strong>History:</strong> <strong>No Accidents</strong> Clean Carfax history.</p></li><li><p><strong>Ownership:</strong> Just <strong>2 careful owners</strong> from new.</p></li><li><p><strong>Maintenance:</strong> Impeccable history with <strong>10 Service Records</strong>, all performed by authorized <strong>Land Rover dealerships</strong>.</p></li></ul><h3><strong>Exclusive Equipment & Upgrades:</strong></h3><p>This Dynamic trim is loaded with high-value features and expensive extras:</p><ul><li><p><strong>Wheels & Tires:</strong> Includes <strong>2 sets of rims and tires</strong>, featuring massive <strong>24-inch custom wheels</strong> for an aggressive street presence.</p></li><li><p><strong>Technology:</strong> <strong>Heads-Up Display (HUD)</strong> projects vital driving data onto the windshield so your eyes never leave the road.</p></li><li><p><strong>Interior:</strong> <strong>Panoramic Sunroof</strong> floods the cabin with natural light, paired with premium Windsor leather and contrast stitching.</p></li><li><p><strong>Dynamic Package:</strong> Featuring the gloss black exterior accents, red Brembo brake calipers, and a dedicated Dynamic driving mode for enhanced throttle response and handling.</p></li></ul><h3><strong>Premium Features:</strong></h3><ul><li><p><strong>Audio:</strong> Meridian Surround Sound System for a concert-hall experience.</p></li><li><p><strong>Comfort:</strong> 16-way power-adjustable heated and cooled front seats.</p></li><li><p><strong>Safety:</strong> Surround Camera System, Blind Spot Monitoring, and Terrain Response® 2.</p></li><li><p><strong>Ride:</strong> Adaptive Dynamics and Electronic Air Suspension for a perfectly composed ride on any surface.</p></li></ul><p>Credit Cards Accepted</p><p>Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***</p>

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

121,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,400

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport 4WD 4dr V8 SC Dynamic

Watch This Vehicle
14035626

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport 4WD 4dr V8 SC Dynamic

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

888-996-6510

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Contact Seller

$24,400

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
121,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN SALWR2EF4GA575028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Range Rover Sport V8 Supercharged Dynamic Dealer Maintained | 510HP | Two Sets of 24" Wheels

Experience the pinnacle of luxury and raw performance with this stunning 2016 Range Rover Sport Supercharged Dynamic. This is the ultimate "no-compromise" SUV, blending track-ready power with the sophisticated refinement only Land Rover can provide.

Vehicle Highlights:

  • Engine: 5.0L Supercharged V8 producing a massive 510 Horsepower.

  • Mileage: 121,000 KM Well-maintained and highway ready.

  • History: No Accidents Clean Carfax history.

  • Ownership: Just 2 careful owners from new.

  • Maintenance: Impeccable history with 10 Service Records, all performed by authorized Land Rover dealerships.

Exclusive Equipment & Upgrades:

This Dynamic trim is loaded with high-value features and expensive extras:

  • Wheels & Tires: Includes 2 sets of rims and tires, featuring massive 24-inch custom wheels for an aggressive street presence.

  • Technology: Heads-Up Display (HUD) projects vital driving data onto the windshield so your eyes never leave the road.

  • Interior: Panoramic Sunroof floods the cabin with natural light, paired with premium Windsor leather and contrast stitching.

  • Dynamic Package: Featuring the gloss black exterior accents, red Brembo brake calipers, and a dedicated Dynamic driving mode for enhanced throttle response and handling.

Premium Features:

  • Audio: Meridian Surround Sound System for a concert-hall experience.

  • Comfort: 16-way power-adjustable heated and cooled front seats.

  • Safety: Surround Camera System, Blind Spot Monitoring, and Terrain Response® 2.

  • Ride: Adaptive Dynamics and Electronic Air Suspension for a perfectly composed ride on any surface.

Credit Cards Accepted

Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;DVD / Entertainment;Heads Up Display;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
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$24,400

+ taxes & licensing>

Montague Motors

888-996-6510

2016 Land Rover Range Rover