$24,400+ taxes & licensing
2016 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport 4WD 4dr V8 SC Dynamic
2016 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport 4WD 4dr V8 SC Dynamic
Location
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
888-996-6510
$24,400
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 121,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the pinnacle of luxury and raw performance with this stunning 2016 Range Rover Sport Supercharged Dynamic. This is the ultimate "no-compromise" SUV, blending track-ready power with the sophisticated refinement only Land Rover can provide.Vehicle Highlights:
Engine: 5.0L Supercharged V8 producing a massive 510 Horsepower.
Mileage: 121,000 KM Well-maintained and highway ready.
History: No Accidents Clean Carfax history.
Ownership: Just 2 careful owners from new.
Maintenance: Impeccable history with 10 Service Records, all performed by authorized Land Rover dealerships.
This Dynamic trim is loaded with high-value features and expensive extras:
Wheels & Tires: Includes 2 sets of rims and tires, featuring massive 24-inch custom wheels for an aggressive street presence.
Technology: Heads-Up Display (HUD) projects vital driving data onto the windshield so your eyes never leave the road.
Interior: Panoramic Sunroof floods the cabin with natural light, paired with premium Windsor leather and contrast stitching.
Dynamic Package: Featuring the gloss black exterior accents, red Brembo brake calipers, and a dedicated Dynamic driving mode for enhanced throttle response and handling.
Audio: Meridian Surround Sound System for a concert-hall experience.
Comfort: 16-way power-adjustable heated and cooled front seats.
Safety: Surround Camera System, Blind Spot Monitoring, and Terrain Response® 2.
Ride: Adaptive Dynamics and Electronic Air Suspension for a perfectly composed ride on any surface.
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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