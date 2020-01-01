Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Lexus IS 300

AWD| LOW KM'S| SUNROOF| NAVI|

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Lexus IS 300

AWD| LOW KM'S| SUNROOF| NAVI|

Location

Car Nation Canada

4315 N Service Road, Burlington, ON L7L 4X7

905-332-1741

  1. 4461039
  2. 4461039
  3. 4461039
  4. 4461039
  5. 4461039
  6. 4461039
  7. 4461039
  8. 4461039
  9. 4461039
  10. 4461039
  11. 4461039
  12. 4461039
  13. 4461039
  14. 4461039
  15. 4461039
  16. 4461039
  17. 4461039
  18. 4461039
  19. 4461039
  20. 4461039
  21. 4461039
  22. 4461039
  23. 4461039
  24. 4461039
  25. 4461039
  26. 4461039
  27. 4461039
  28. 4461039
  29. 4461039
  30. 4461039
  31. 4461039
  32. 4461039
  33. 4461039
  34. 4461039
  35. 4461039
  36. 4461039
  37. 4461039
  38. 4461039
  39. 4461039
  40. 4461039
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 26,554KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4461039
  • Stock #: CN6120
  • VIN: JTHCM1D23G5011511
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Do Not Pay For 90 Days OAC when you purchase from Car Nation Canada Direct

We offer:
$0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC

Great value for your Trade-in vehicle

Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!

Visit Car Nation Canada DIRECT today, the GTA's newest Pre-Owned Superstore and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! We are conveniently located between the Appleby Line and Walker's Line exit on North Service Road by the QEW in Burlington but we deliver ANYWHERE IN CANADA! Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater & Google.

Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing.

We are open Sundays from 12-5pm for your convenience.

Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it!

Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!


Car Nation Canada Direct is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including
Visit CarNationCanada.com
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • VENTILATED SEATS
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Safety
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Additional Features
  • Backup Sensor
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2011 Ford Fusion SEL...
 150,022 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 82,277 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford Mustang GT...
 51,066 KM
$30,950 + tax & lic
Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada Direct

4315 N Service Road, Burlington, ON L7L 4X7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-332-XXXX

(click to show)

905-332-1741

Alternate Numbers
1-888-856-1288

Send A Message