$31,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Lexus RC 350
V6 AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
2016 Lexus RC 350
V6 AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
87,570KM
VIN JTHSE5BC4G5006779
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # A3524
- Mileage 87,570 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*MINT CONDITION*LOW KMS* Very Clean 3.5L V6 Lexus RC350 F SPORT AWD with Automatic Transmission has Navigation, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, Heated/Cooled Leather, Blind Spot Monitor, Memory Front Seat, Cruise Control, and Alloys. Grey on Red Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Power Heated/Ventilated Seats, Memory Power Front Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Alloys/Chrome, Fog Lights, Direction Compass, Leather Seats, Sunroof, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!-------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Auto Moto of Ontario
905-281-2255
2016 Lexus RC 350