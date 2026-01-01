2016 Maserati Ghibli

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<p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1779916166805_39007388758076345 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>Special Financing Purchase Price: $19,888 / Cash Price: $20,888 - ***CALL FOR APPOINTMENT***</p><p>___________________________________________</p><p><span>** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca * </span></p><p>___________________________________________</p><p><span>Please note:  Approximately 30% of our inventory is stored at our secondary lot. Kindly book an appointment to ensure the vehicle youre interested in is available for viewing. </span><span>Call us today at (905) 639-8187</span><span>.  Thank you.</span><br></p><p>___________________________________________</p><p>High Value Options</p><p>Air Conditioning<br>Navigation System<br>Smart Device Integration<br>Satellite Radio<br>Backup Camera<br>Cruise Control<br>Power Folding Mirrors<br>Heated Mirrors<br>Power Seats<br>Memory Seat(s)<br>Heated Seats<br>Remote Start<br>Sunroof / Moonroof<br>Alloy Wheels<br></p><p><ignite-typography-6x-36y-2z></ignite-typography-6x-36y-2z><span>___________________________________________</span></p><p>FINANCING - Financing is available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? Well help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates are available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) We also have financing options available starting at @7.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, and New!!! Credit applications are available on our website. Approvals are done very quickly.  Finance Fee may apply</p><p><span>___________________________________________</span></p><p><span>PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST and licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle!</span></p><p><span>___________________________________________</span><br></p><p><span>CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - A certification package can be purchased for only $699, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified</span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico Warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don t use it, you won t lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs. </span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!</span></p><p><span>___________________________________________</span><br></p><p><span>NEW VEHICLES DAILY COME VISIT US AT 547 PLAINS ROAD EAST IN BURLINGTON ONTARIO AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF TOP-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. WE ARE ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALERS BUY WITH CONFIDENCE **</span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>If you have questions about us or any of our vehicles or if you would like to schedule a test drive, feel free to stop by, give us a call, or contact us online. We look forward to seeing you soon </span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>Please make an appointment before visiting us! Call US today! ( 905 ) 639 - 8187 </span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span></span></p><p><span>WE ARE LOCATED AT</span></p><p><span>547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E</span></p>

2016 Maserati Ghibli

83,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Maserati Ghibli

S Q4 3.0L - Navigation System - Reverse Camera !!!

Watch This Vehicle
14172307.813707875?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=29243

2016 Maserati Ghibli

S Q4 3.0L - Navigation System - Reverse Camera !!!

Location

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

Contact Seller

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
83,000KM
VIN ZAM57RTA2G1184254

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Financing Purchase Price: $19,888 / Cash Price: $20,888 - ***CALL FOR APPOINTMENT***

___________________________________________

** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca * 

___________________________________________

Please note:  Approximately 30% of our inventory is stored at our secondary lot. Kindly book an appointment to ensure the vehicle youre interested in is available for viewing. Call us today at (905) 639-8187.  Thank you.

___________________________________________

High Value Options

Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Smart Device Integration
Satellite Radio
Backup Camera
Cruise Control
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Mirrors
Power Seats
Memory Seat(s)
Heated Seats
Remote Start
Sunroof / Moonroof
Alloy Wheels

___________________________________________

FINANCING - Financing is available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates are available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) We also have financing options available starting at @7.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, and New!!! Credit applications are available on our website. Approvals are done very quickly.  Finance Fee may apply

___________________________________________

PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST and licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle!

___________________________________________

CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - A certification package can be purchased for only $699, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified

___________________________________________

WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico Warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don 't use it, you won 't lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs. 

___________________________________________

TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

___________________________________________

NEW VEHICLES DAILY COME VISIT US AT 547 PLAINS ROAD EAST IN BURLINGTON ONTARIO AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF TOP-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. WE ARE ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALERS BUY WITH CONFIDENCE **

___________________________________________

If you have questions about us or any of our vehicles or if you would like to schedule a test drive, feel free to stop by, give us a call, or contact us online. We look forward to seeing you soon 

___________________________________________

Please make an appointment before visiting us! Call US today! ( 905 ) 639 - 8187 

___________________________________________

WE ARE LOCATED AT

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Cargo Net
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Front center armrest w/storage
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat
Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Leather Door Trim Insert
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Exterior

Chrome Door Handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lamps
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Colored Front Bumper
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Body-Colored Rear Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Colored Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
21.1 Gal. Fuel Tank
Engine: 3.0L Twin Turbo V6
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Real-Time Traffic Display

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
40-60 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Manual-Leveling Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Front Console
8-Way Power Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 4 way lumbar w/2 memories for driver side

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4
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905-639-XXXX

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905-639-8187

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$19,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

905-639-8187

2016 Maserati Ghibli