2016 Mazda CX-3
LOW MILEAGE,NO ACCIDENTS,ONE OWNER,NAV,CERTIFIED !
Location
Import Connection
4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10274931
- Stock #: MCX3
- VIN: JM1DKBB73G0116398
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 85,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SHARP BLACK/BLACK -TINTED GLASS !! ONE OWNER..NO ACCIDENTS..CERTIFIED !
NAVIGATION..BLUETOOTH..REAR VIEW CAMERA..PUSH BUTTON START !..
A/C,POWER WINDOWS,POWER HEATED MIRRORS ..CRUISE CONTROL..
POWER LOCKS....ABS,TRACTION CONTROL...
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !
HST and LICENSING is EXTRA
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.
Office : 905-315 1885
WEB:www.importconnection.ca
Vehicle Features
