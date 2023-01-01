Menu
2016 Mazda CX-3

85,000 KM

$17,800

+ tax & licensing
Import Connection

905-315-1885

LOW MILEAGE,NO ACCIDENTS,ONE OWNER,NAV,CERTIFIED !

Location

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10274931
  • Stock #: MCX3
  • VIN: JM1DKBB73G0116398

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SHARP BLACK/BLACK -TINTED GLASS !! ONE OWNER..NO ACCIDENTS..CERTIFIED !

NAVIGATION..BLUETOOTH..REAR VIEW CAMERA..PUSH BUTTON START !..

A/C,POWER WINDOWS,POWER HEATED MIRRORS ..CRUISE CONTROL..

POWER LOCKS....ABS,TRACTION CONTROL...

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !

HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA

 

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

 

 

 

Office : 905-315 1885

 

 

 

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

