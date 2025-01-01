$13,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-3
GX SPORT AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
147,600KM
VIN JM1DKBB70G0105228
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A3169
- Mileage 147,600 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*SERVICE RECORDS*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean 2.0L 4Cyl Touring -SKYACTIVE Mazda CX-3 with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Cruise Control and Alloys. Black on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Side Turning Signals, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
-------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
