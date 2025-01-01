Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*<span>SERVICE RECORDS</span><span>*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean 2.0L 4Cyl Touring -SKYACTIVE Mazda CX-3</span><span> with Automatic </span><span>Transmission has Bluetooth</span><span>, Back Up Camera, Cruise Control and Alloys. Black on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Side Turning Signals, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></div>

2016 Mazda CX-3

147,600 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Mazda CX-3

GX SPORT AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL

Watch This Vehicle
12614758

2016 Mazda CX-3

GX SPORT AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12614758
  2. 12614758
  3. 12614758
  4. 12614758
  5. 12614758
  6. 12614758
  7. 12614758
  8. 12614758
  9. 12614758
  10. 12614758
  11. 12614758
  12. 12614758
  13. 12614758
  14. 12614758
  15. 12614758
  16. 12614758
  17. 12614758
  18. 12614758
  19. 12614758
  20. 12614758
  21. 12614758
  22. 12614758
  23. 12614758
  24. 12614758
  25. 12614758
  26. 12614758
  27. 12614758
  28. 12614758
  29. 12614758
  30. 12614758
Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
147,600KM
VIN JM1DKBB70G0105228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3169
  • Mileage 147,600 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*SERVICE RECORDS*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean 2.0L 4Cyl Touring -SKYACTIVE Mazda CX-3 with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Cruise Control and Alloys. Black on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Side Turning Signals, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2013 Scion FR-S PREMIUM 6Speed CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2013 Scion FR-S PREMIUM 6Speed CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS 119,740 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda HR-V LX AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2019 Honda HR-V LX AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 90,420 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia 2.0Ti AWD CERTIFIED *MASERATI MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia 2.0Ti AWD CERTIFIED *MASERATI MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 146,030 KM $18,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2016 Mazda CX-3