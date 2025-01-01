Menu
<p>AWD ...NO ACCIDENTS..VERY CLEAN..PUSH BUTTON START..POWER SUNROOF..NAVIGATION READY..POWER HEATED SEATS..BLUETOOTH..REAR VIEW CAMERA..AND MUCH MORE..</p><p> </p><p>FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !..</p><p> </p><p>SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED...FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !</p><p> </p><p>HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA</p><p> </p><p>We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.</p><p> </p><p>Office : 9-0-5-3-1-5 1-8-8-5</p><p> </p><p>WEB:www.importconnection.ca</p>

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
176,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3KE4CY9G0625226

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 176,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Push Button Start

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

2016 Mazda CX-5