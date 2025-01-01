$14,500+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-5
AWD 4dr Auto GS
2016 Mazda CX-5
AWD 4dr Auto GS
Location
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
888-996-6510
$14,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 140,900 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD No Accidents Sporty, Reliable & Fuel Efficient
Enjoy the perfect balance of performance, practicality, and style with this 2016 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD. Known for its sporty handling and excellent fuel economy, this SUV is ideal for both city driving and weekend getaways. With no accidents and a clean history, its a vehicle you can trust.
Highlights:
2.5L SKYACTIV Engine responsive and efficient
All-Wheel Drive confidence in all weather conditions
No Accidents Clean History
Sunroof, Heated Front Seats & Premium Cloth Interior
Backup Camera & Blind Spot Monitoring
Bluetooth Connectivity & Touchscreen Display
Dual-Zone Climate Control & Push-Button Start
Alloy Wheels & Keyless Entry
Stylish, dependable, and fun to drive this CX-5 GS AWD is a great choice for those who want Mazdas sporty feel with SUV practicality.
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Montague Motors
Email Montague Motors
Montague Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
888-996-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
888-996-6510