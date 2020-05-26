+ taxes & licensing
805 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 2G1
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2016 MAZDA CX-5 GS. FRONT WHEEL DRIVE, 2.5L SKY-G ENGINE MATED WITH MAZDA'S AUTOMATIC SKYACTIVE TRANSMISSION, MOON ROOF, HEATED SEATS, BLIND SPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, KEYLESS REMOTE + PUSH BUTTON START, AUTOMATIC ON/OFF HEADLIGHTS, AUTOMATIC RAIN SENSING WIPERS, PRIVACY GLASS, 17" ALLOY WHEELS, 40/20/40 SPLIT REAR SEATS, DUAL EXHAUST AND MUCH MUCH MORE. Price + HST
EXCELLENT CONDITION
Balance of Mazda's UNLIMITED MILEAGE WARRANTY
