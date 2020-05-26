Menu
2016 Mazda CX-5

GS - BLUETOOTH, MOONROOF, HEATED SEATS, REAR CAMERA

  • 64,049KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5027532
  • Stock #: 2204LT
  • VIN: JM3KE2CY7G0840866
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2016 MAZDA CX-5 GS. FRONT WHEEL DRIVE, 2.5L SKY-G ENGINE MATED WITH MAZDA'S AUTOMATIC SKYACTIVE TRANSMISSION, MOON ROOF, HEATED SEATS, BLIND SPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, KEYLESS REMOTE + PUSH BUTTON START, AUTOMATIC ON/OFF HEADLIGHTS, AUTOMATIC RAIN SENSING WIPERS, PRIVACY GLASS, 17" ALLOY WHEELS, 40/20/40 SPLIT REAR SEATS, DUAL EXHAUST AND MUCH MUCH MORE. Price + HST

EXCELLENT CONDITION

CPO available
All trades are welcome
Balance of Mazda's UNLIMITED MILEAGE WARRANTY
Low finance rates available O.A.C.
Carfax certified
Safety Inspected
No Payment For 90 Days is a defferal program and may not apply to all model years and finance terms* See dealer for details

Leggat Mazda Burlington, serving the Burlington and surrounding area for over 30 years. We are a full-service dealership offering a large selection of both new and used inventory, as well as a Parts and Service Departments. Our Used Inventory is well reconditioned to ensure our buyers have the best ownership experience possible. Call or email Leggat Mazda Burlington today.
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive

