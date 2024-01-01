$14,495+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda MAZDA3
TOURING HATCHBACK CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS
2016 Mazda MAZDA3
TOURING HATCHBACK CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$14,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # A2787
- Mileage 105,000 KM
Vehicle Description
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 7.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Auto Moto of Ontario
Auto Moto of Ontario
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-281-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-281-2255