2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

85,999 KM

Bretton's Imported Cars Inc.

905-639-2306

2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B 250 Sports Tourer 4Matic All Options

2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B 250 Sports Tourer 4Matic All Options

Location

Bretton's Imported Cars Inc.

1239 Plains Rd East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-639-2306

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5343209
  • Stock #: 3389
  • VIN: WDDMH4GB5GJ388443

85,999KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 85,999 KM

Vehicle Description

Off Lease 4Matic Sports Tourer. Excellent Condition, Accident Free, Clean Car Fax .Fully Equipped. Options Included: 4Matic, Pano Glass Roof, Navigation, Back Up Camera, Smartphone Integretion Apple Car Play, Blind Spot Assist, Collision Warning Sys, Garage Door opener, Memory Pack incl Power Seats, Mirrors, Steering Col, Attention Assist, Power Folding Mirrors, and Key Less Start.

Sold Certified and Detailed.
Bretton's Imporrted Cars. We service what we sell. Established in 1994 Brettons has proudly been selling quality Pre Owned automobiles and offering superior by Factory Trained coupled with Dealer Level Diagnostisc to Land/Range Rovers, BMW, Mercedes Benz and Volvo for over 25 years. Trade ins are welcome, Financing and Warranties are available.

Warranty:

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bretton's Imported Cars Inc.

Bretton's Imported Cars Inc.

1239 Plains Rd East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-639-2306

