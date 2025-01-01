2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span>E400 COUPE - AMG PKG ** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca * </span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>Please note that 30% of our inventory is located at our secondary lot. Please book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.</span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>High-Value Options</span></p><p><span>Sunroof<br>Alloy Wheels<br>Keyless Entry<br>Power Seats<br>Heated Seats<br>Air Conditioning<br>Power Windows<br>Power Locks<br>Navigation<br><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1746283925262_8470766852071009 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>___________________________________________</span></p><p><span>FINANCING - Financing is available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We ll help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates are available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) we also have financing options available starting at @7.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, and New!!! Credit applications are available on our website. Approvals are done very quickly. The same Day Delivery Options are also available.</span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span> </span></p><p><span>PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST and licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle!</span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - A certification package can be purchased for only $699, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified</span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico Warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don t use it, you won t lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs. </span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!</span></p><p><span>___________________________________________</span><br></p><p><span>NEW VEHICLES DAILY COME VISIT US AT 547 PLAINS ROAD EAST IN BURLINGTON ONTARIO AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF TOP-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. WE ARE ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALERS BUY WITH CONFIDENCE **</span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>If you have questions about us or any of our vehicles or if you would like to schedule a test drive, feel free to stop by, give us a call, or contact us online. We look forward to seeing you soon </span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>Please make an appointment before visiting us! Call US today! ( 905 ) 639 - 8187 </span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span></span></p><p><span>WE ARE LOCATED AT</span></p><p><span>547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E</span></p>

2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

107,950 KM

Details Description Features

$20,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E400 4MATIC COUPE - AMG PKG - NAVI - LEATHER !!

Watch This Vehicle
12490054

2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E400 4MATIC COUPE - AMG PKG - NAVI - LEATHER !!

Location

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

Contact Seller

$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
107,950KM
VIN wddkj6hb5gf325534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 325534
  • Mileage 107,950 KM

Vehicle Description

E400 COUPE - AMG PKG ** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca * 

___________________________________________

Please note that 30% of our inventory is located at our secondary lot. Please book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.

___________________________________________

High-Value Options

Sunroof
Alloy Wheels
Keyless Entry
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Air Conditioning
Power Windows
Power Locks
Navigation
___________________________________________

FINANCING - Financing is available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We 'll help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates are available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) we also have financing options available starting at @7.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, and New!!! Credit applications are available on our website. Approvals are done very quickly. The same Day Delivery Options are also available.

___________________________________________ 

PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST and licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle!

___________________________________________

CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - A certification package can be purchased for only $699, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified

___________________________________________

WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico Warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don 't use it, you won 't lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs. 

___________________________________________

TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

___________________________________________

NEW VEHICLES DAILY COME VISIT US AT 547 PLAINS ROAD EAST IN BURLINGTON ONTARIO AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF TOP-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. WE ARE ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALERS BUY WITH CONFIDENCE **

___________________________________________

If you have questions about us or any of our vehicles or if you would like to schedule a test drive, feel free to stop by, give us a call, or contact us online. We look forward to seeing you soon 

___________________________________________

Please make an appointment before visiting us! Call US today! ( 905 ) 639 - 8187 

___________________________________________

WE ARE LOCATED AT

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E

Vehicle Features

Safety

First Aid Kit
Driver Knee Airbag
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Pelvic Airbag
Collision prevention assist
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Mini Overhead Console
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Leather Door Trim Insert
Smart Device Integration
Power Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Memory Settings -inc: Steering Wheel and Head Restraints
8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat EASY ENTRY
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Exterior

Chrome Door Handles
Chrome Grille
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Tire Rating
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panorama 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Tires: P235/40R18 Fr & P255/35R18 Rr AS Perf.

Media / Nav / Comm

SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO
Window grid antenna
8 speakers
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
2.87 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Automatic Ride Control Sport Tuned Suspension
70-Amp/Hr 850CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 3.0L V6 DOHC SMPI
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel

Additional Features

Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
Seat Integrated Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E400 4MATIC COUPE - AMG PKG - NAVI - LEATHER !! for sale in Burlington, ON
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E400 4MATIC COUPE - AMG PKG - NAVI - LEATHER !! 107,950 KM $20,888 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Leaf SV Hatchback - Navigation System - ELECTRIC !! for sale in Burlington, ON
2019 Nissan Leaf SV Hatchback - Navigation System - ELECTRIC !! 63,800 KM $17,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volvo XC90 T5 AWD Momentum 7-Seater - Navigation !!! for sale in Burlington, ON
2021 Volvo XC90 T5 AWD Momentum 7-Seater - Navigation !!! 78,200 KM $34,888 + tax & lic

Email Elite Luxury Motors Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-639-XXXX

(click to show)

905-639-8187

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

905-639-8187

2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class