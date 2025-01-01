$19,890+ tax & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
GLC300 4MATIC AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* NAV 360 CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS DUAL ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$19,890
+ taxes & licensing
Used
163,400KM
VIN WDC0G4KB2GF057416
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A3214
- Mileage 163,400 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCULDED*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*ACCIDENT FREE*WELL MAINTAIN* Very Clean Mercedes-Benz GLC300 With Automatic Transmission Silver on Tan Leather Interior. Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Bluetooth, Power Heated Memory Buckets Leather Front Seats, Keyless, 360 back Up Camera, Navigation System, Blind Spot Monitor, Self Parking, Back/Front Sensors, Steering Mounted Control, Panoramic/Dual Roof, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signal, Paddle Shifters, Heated Steering Wheel, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Financing options are available from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Rain Sensing Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Trim
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
Curb Side Mirrors
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
