2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca * 

___________________________________________

Please note that 30% of our inventory is located at our secondary lot. Please book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.


___________________________________________

High Value Options

Sunroof
Alloy Wheels
Leather
Keyless Entry
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Air Conditioning
Power Windows
Power Locks
Navigation
Has Books

___________________________________________

PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST and licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle!

___________________________________________

CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - A certification package can be purchased for only $699, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified

___________________________________________

WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico Warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don t use it, you won t lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs. 

___________________________________________

TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

___________________________________________

Elite Luxury Motors Inc
547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4
905-639-8187

2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

158,600 KM

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300 4MATIC - Navigation - Leather - AWD !!

12541153

2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300 4MATIC - Navigation - Leather - AWD !!

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
158,600KM
VIN WDC0G4KB9GF052682

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 158,600 KM

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

First Aid Kit
Driver Knee Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Collision prevention assist
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Audio Theft Deterrent

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
3.27 Axle Ratio
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
2 Skid Plates
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
665.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

GVWR: 2
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
400 kgs (5
291 lbs)

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4
905-639-8187

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

905-639-8187

2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class