*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE* Come check out this Beautiful Mercedes Benz GLA 45 2.0L Turbo AMG 4Cyl. AWD. Red on Black Leather Interior. Has Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, Auto Dimming Mirrors, CD, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Heated Leather Front Seats, AC / Heat, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Blind Spot Monitor, Paddle Shifters, Side Turning Signals, Dual Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seats, Sunroof, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!

Financing options are available from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.

SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.

Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.

We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

149,000 KM

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA45 AMG AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA45 AMG AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
149,000KM
VIN WDDTG5CB3GJ275715

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE* Come check out this Beautiful Mercedes Benz GLA 45 2.0L Turbo AMG 4Cyl. AWD. Red on Black Leather Interior. Has Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, Auto Dimming Mirrors, CD, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Heated Leather Front Seats, AC / Heat, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Blind Spot Monitor, Paddle Shifters, Side Turning Signals, Dual Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seats, Sunroof, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!

Financing options are available from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Dual Climate Control

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA