Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=text-align: justify;><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Hello,selling 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5/S/SV/SL/SR. Very reliable car, cheap on insurance,cheap on insurance,Very reliable car ,in great condition,very smooth drive.power windows, power locks,chilled AC,automatic transmission ready to go for only $6,899 plus $299 for safety plus hst & licencing. </span></p><p style=text-align: justify;><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>T</span><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>o book an appointment or for further details or to book an appointment please contact. (Ahmad) 6476278748 1world motors Inc. 1227 Plains Rd E #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2</span><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Roboto, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p>

2016 Nissan Altima

221 KM

Details Description Features

$6,899

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Watch This Vehicle
13143634

2016 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Location

1 World Motors Inc

1227 plains road east #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

647-627-8748

  1. 1762314004
  2. 1762314004
  3. 1762314005
  4. 1762314004
  5. 1762314005
  6. 1762314004
  7. 1762314004
  8. 1762314005
  9. 1762314004
  10. 1762314005
  11. 1762314005
  12. 1762314003
  13. 1762314004
  14. 1762314004
  15. 1762314004
  16. 1762314005
  17. 1762314004
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,899

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
221KM
VIN 1N4AL3APXGN305050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 221 KM

Vehicle Description

Hello,selling 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5/S/SV/SL/SR. Very reliable car, cheap on insurance,cheap on insurance,Very reliable car ,in great condition,very smooth drive.power windows, power locks,chilled AC,automatic transmission ready to go for only $6,899 plus $299 for safety plus hst & licencing.

To book an appointment or for further details or to book an appointment please contact. (Ahmad) 6476278748 1world motors Inc. 1227 Plains Rd E #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1 World Motors Inc

Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS for sale in Burlington, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS 104,351 KM $8,399 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA5 GS for sale in Burlington, ON
2010 Mazda MAZDA5 GS 117,286 KM SOLD
Used 2013 Honda Civic LX for sale in Burlington, ON
2013 Honda Civic LX 100,718 KM $10,799 + tax & lic

Email 1 World Motors Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1 World Motors Inc

1 World Motors Inc

1227 plains road east #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-627-XXXX

(click to show)

647-627-8748

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,899

+ taxes & licensing>

1 World Motors Inc

647-627-8748

2016 Nissan Altima