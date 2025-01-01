$6,899+ taxes & licensing
2016 Nissan Altima
2.5 S
2016 Nissan Altima
2.5 S
Location
1 World Motors Inc
1227 plains road east #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
647-627-8748
Certified
$6,899
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 221 KM
Vehicle Description
Hello,selling 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5/S/SV/SL/SR. Very reliable car, cheap on insurance,cheap on insurance,Very reliable car ,in great condition,very smooth drive.power windows, power locks,chilled AC,automatic transmission ready to go for only $6,899 plus $299 for safety plus hst & licencing.
To book an appointment or for further details or to book an appointment please contact. (Ahmad) 6476278748 1world motors Inc. 1227 Plains Rd E #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 1 World Motors Inc
Email 1 World Motors Inc
1 World Motors Inc
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-627-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
647-627-8748