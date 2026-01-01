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2016 Nissan Juke

88,224 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Nissan Juke

SV

Watch This Vehicle
13970004

2016 Nissan Juke

SV

Location

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

905-412-3805

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Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
88,224KM
VIN JN8AF5MR1GT605487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1085
  • Mileage 88,224 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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LGA motors

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
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905-412-3805

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$11,995

+ taxes & licensing>

LGA motors

905-412-3805

2016 Nissan Juke