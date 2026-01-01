$11,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Nissan Juke
SV
2016 Nissan Juke
SV
Location
LGA motors
305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
905-412-3805
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
88,224KM
VIN JN8AF5MR1GT605487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1085
- Mileage 88,224 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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LGA motors
305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
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LGA motors
905-412-3805
2016 Nissan Juke