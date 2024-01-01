Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*ONE OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT*CERTIFIED<span>*</span><span> Very Clean Nissan Rogue SV AWD 2.5L 4Cyl Automatic </span><span>Transmission</span><span>. Grey on Charcoal Interior. Power Windows, Power Seats, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless Entry, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Panoramic Roof, Fog Lights, Push To Start, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise System, Roof Rack, Panoramic Sunroof, Side Turning Signals, Power Driver Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><pre><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Financing options are available from 7.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><br /><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><br /><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><br /><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br /><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p></pre>

2016 Nissan Rogue

153,770 KM

Details Description Features

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

Contact Seller

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
153,770KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV6GC874810

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2781
  • Mileage 153,770 KM

Vehicle Description

*ONE OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Nissan Rogue SV AWD 2.5L 4Cyl Automatic Transmission. Grey on Charcoal Interior. Power Windows, Power Seats, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless Entry, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Panoramic Roof, Fog Lights, Push To Start, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise System, Roof Rack, Panoramic Sunroof, Side Turning Signals, Power Driver Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 7.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------

Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2017 Honda Civic EX-T COUPE 6M CERTIFIED *HONDA MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH SUNROOF HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Honda Civic EX-T COUPE 6M CERTIFIED *HONDA MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH SUNROOF HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 142,690 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volvo XC90 T6 MOMENTUM AWD CERTIFIED *VOLVO MAINTAIN* 360 CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Volvo XC90 T6 MOMENTUM AWD CERTIFIED *VOLVO MAINTAIN* 360 CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 115,560 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Audi Q5 TECH AWD CERTIFIED NAVI CAMERA LEATHER HEATED 4 SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2015 Audi Q5 TECH AWD CERTIFIED NAVI CAMERA LEATHER HEATED 4 SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 185,500 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Rogue