*SAFETY INCLUDED*UP TO DATE DODGE SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Clean Dodge Ram 1500 Crew Cab LONGHORN V6 3.0L Diesel with Automatic Transmission. White on Black Leather Interior. Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Running Boards, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. 
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2016 RAM 1500

258,710 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 1500

V6 LONGHORN DIESEL CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *DODGE MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

12453181

2016 RAM 1500

V6 LONGHORN DIESEL CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *DODGE MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
258,710KM
VIN 1C6RR7WM7GS127513

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3061
  • Mileage 258,710 KM

*SAFETY INCLUDED*UP TO DATE DODGE SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Clean Dodge Ram 1500 Crew Cab LONGHORN V6 3.0L Diesel with Automatic Transmission. White on Black Leather Interior. Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Running Boards, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Power folding side mirrors

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Hill start assist
Knee airbag

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Dual Climate Control

Proximity Key

Push Button Start

Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2016 RAM 1500