2016 Subaru Forester
2.5i Premium PZEV CVT AED CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
Used
146,910KM
VIN JF2SJCBC8GH537386
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A3224
- Mileage 146,910 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*16 SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Subaru Forester 2.5L 4 Cylinders AWD with automatic Transmission. Grey on White Interior. Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bluetooth, Keyless, Roof Rack, Steering Mounted Control, Fog Lights, Alloys, Power Driver Seat, Back Up Camera, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Shifter Paddles, Trailer Hitch, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Auto Moto of Ontario
905-281-2255
2016 Subaru Forester