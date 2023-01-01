Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Subaru Impreza

213,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,400

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
2016 Subaru Impreza

2016 Subaru Impreza

4dr Sdn Man 2.0i,NO ACCIDENTS,MINT,CERTIFIED!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Subaru Impreza

4dr Sdn Man 2.0i,NO ACCIDENTS,MINT,CERTIFIED!

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

  1. 1679096955
  2. 1679096953
  3. 1679096955
  4. 1679096954
  5. 1679096954
  6. 1679096954
  7. 1679096955
  8. 1679096955
  9. 1679096954
  10. 1679096954
  11. 1679096954
  12. 1679096954
  13. 1679096955
  14. 1679096955
  15. 1679096953
  16. 1679096952
  17. 1679096952
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,400

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
213,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9734485
  • Stock #: SI2016B
  • VIN: JF1GJAA65GG023947

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 213,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS,MINT CONDITION,SERVICE RECORDS - CERTIFIED..

A/C,POWER WINDOWS,MIRRORS AND LOCKS....ABS,TRACTION CONTROL...
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !
HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.



Office : 905-315 1885



WEB:www.importconnection.ca



4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3



 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Import Connection

2012 Chevrolet Cruze...
 263,000 KM
$2,500 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Fit ONE O...
 110,000 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2006 Nissan X-Trail ...
 122,000 KM
$8,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Import Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

Call Dealer

905-315-XXXX

(click to show)

905-315-1885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory