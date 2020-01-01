Menu
2016 Subaru Legacy

2.5i| BACK UP CAMERA| AWD| HEATED SEATS|

2016 Subaru Legacy

2.5i| BACK UP CAMERA| AWD| HEATED SEATS|

Car Nation Canada

4315 N Service Road, Burlington, ON L7L 4X7

905-332-1741

$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 88,719KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4505517
  • Stock #: CN6146
  • VIN: 4S3BNCA64G3022901
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Do Not Pay For 90 Days OAC when you purchase from Car Nation Canada Direct

We offer:
$0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC

Great value for your Trade-in vehicle

Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!

Visit Car Nation Canada DIRECT today, the GTA's newest Pre-Owned Superstore and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! We are conveniently located between the Appleby Line and Walker's Line exit on North Service Road by the QEW in Burlington but we deliver ANYWHERE IN CANADA! Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater & Google.

Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing.

We are open Sundays from 12-5pm for your convenience.

Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it!

Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!


Car Nation Canada Direct is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including
Visit CarNationCanada.com
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Safety
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

